5 Times Vicky Kaushal shocked us with his versatile acting!

Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal!! Undoubtedly Vicky is one of the most talented and deserving actors out there in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal has been in the news not just for his love affairs but also for his outstanding performances in the movies. He definitely does contribute a lot to the film industry. A star like him who is not interested in any drama and is focused only on his work is rare to find. On the special occasion, of the actor turning 34 today, here are 5 times when Vicky Kaushal shocked us with his versatile acting:

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Uri: The Surgical Strike has to be one of the actor's best performances to date. Not only did his dialogue, "How's the josh?" become popular but also his talent was noticed by many. He made sure to keep the same respect and dignity any Indian Army Officer would deserve. Raazi - Even though Raazi focused on Alia Bhatt more than Vicky Kaushal, the latter did leave an impact. He portrayed the character of a Pakistan Army officer who got married to an Indian spy. During the movie, one could see the potential in this upcoming actor. Sanju - Sanju was a biopic of the famous actor of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt. The main protagonist was 'Sanju' who was played by Ranbir Kapoor but Vicky Kaushal too played the main role. He played the role of Sanjay Dutt's best friend with what finesse! The audience was in awe after watching his performance. Ranbir had received a lot of appreciation and applause but Vicky wasn't left behind in this race. Sardar Udham - A film that didn't seem to impress the audience with its storyline but that did not mean Vicky Kaushal didn't perform well. The actor had performed phenomenally. Masaan - And last but not least, Masaan, came out in 2015 and grabbed the audience's attention. Many people, consider Masaan as Vicky's best performance to date. The film was appreciated by everyone and it also got a chance to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.