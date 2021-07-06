5 tv vamps who wooed us with their bewitchery over years

Most of Television shows have female antagonists who plan and plot all the negative activities to destroy the happy life of the female protagonist or for that matter male leads also. But, over the years we have hated them because of their tremendous performance. So, here I am mentioning 5 television negative characters, but you can add them to this list as well.





Hina Khan

Hina Khan got a part in Kasauti Zindagi Ki's reboot serial as Komolika. The serial was led by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez but Hina Khan garnered applauds for her negative aspect.





Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran, a great dancer, and an actor have played an antagonist's character a lot of times, but in Kaahin Kissi Roz, as Ramola Sikand she acted so effortlessly that even after years people hate that character.





Anita Hassanandani

Anita has been in the television industry for a long time, and recently her entry in Naagin as a vamp has changed the whole scenario.





Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia's Komolika Basu still leads the talk of the town. Nobody has ever replaced her aura and bewitchery in negative roles. She was in the original season of Kasauti Zindagi Ki.





Meghna Malik

People hated Meghna Malik in Na Aana Is Des Laado as 'Amma Ji' because of her heartless and ruthless behaviour. The serial was based on female infanticide and inhuman action against women.