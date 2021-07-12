5 underrated actors who are getting recognition for the OTT revolution

We have mostly seen known faces in mainstream Bollywood movies before the OTT revolution. But, after the whole pandemic situation and theatre halls getting closed, OTT took over and gifted us great movies along with showed us the huge potentiality of some great actors.

Emraan Hashmi

We have seen Emraan Hashmi as the lover boy of Bollywood who is known for his great kisses. But, he debuted in the digital world with the Netflix movie Bard of Blood and proved how versatile he is as an actor.

Jaideep Alhawat

I have seen Jaideep Ahlawat for the first time in the Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok, and oh how great an actor he is.

Rasika Duggal

Rasika Duggal got the actual recognition after the Mirzapur series on Amazon Prime. Her work on OTT platforms made her stand out among the others.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey has given one after one big hit on OTT platforms and proved how versatile an actor he is. Be it in Mirzapur or Broken But Beautiful or Haseen Dillruba, he has covered it all.

Jitendra Kumar

'Jeetu bhaiya' aka Jitendra Kumar, got the recognition he deserves because of the OTT revolution.