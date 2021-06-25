5 underrated Bollywood movies that you would like to watch

Bollywood has given us many movies but for some reason or other there are many films that haven't made a good box office collection and well we have missed out on those. It's time we go back and watch them to witness the magic of these movies.





Masaan

Masaan is among one of my favourite films. It tells two stories of four lives and it portrays beautifully like poetry. Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadda, and others are featured in this film which you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar now.





Peepli Live

Watch Peepli Live on Netflix. It is one of the best-made films in Bollywood. It has comedy, it has drama, it's based on political grounds starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.





Manto

An autobiographical flick featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the underrated movies in Bollywood that needs to be watched. It is streaming on Netflix.





Margarita with a Straw

For me, this is Kalki Koechlin's best performance I have ever witnessed. Margarita with a Straw is a movie for the LGBTQ community and more. It talks about a young woman with cerebral palsy who falls in love and discovers many layers of emotions. Streaming on Netflix.





Trapped

Watch Rajkummar Rao's Trapped on Amazon Prime and get amazed with the plot of the film. It's a thriller drama and I am assuring you will feel the edginess of this film.





