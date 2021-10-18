5 underrated dramas that deal with mental health.

1. It's okay, that's love - This drama deals with various mental health issues with utmost honesty. It depicted schizophrenia, Tourette syndrome and Genophobia.





2. Kill me heal me - This drama present the struggle of a man with multiple personality disorder, his struggle to identify his real identity among the 7 personalities is simply heart-wrenching.





3. Just between lovers - The most underrated in the list is this beautiful and melancholic show where both the leads are suffering from PTSD. It feels like the time has stopped for both of them.

4. Clean with passion for now - Another beautiful drama with a serious theme where the main lead has a serious fear of germs and is suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.





5. Cheese in the trap - It is simply one of the realistic, most honest dramas I have ever seen. It is brutal in its approach and it talks about a disorder that mostly passes unnoticed, antisocial personality disorder.





Have you seen all of them? Did I miss any drama on my list?