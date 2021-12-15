5 Of The Worst IMDb Rated Bollywood Films Of 2021 That You Should be on your 'Don't watch List'

1. Radhe - 1.8 Selmon Bhai+Action film=don't watch list. This film is actually Bhai's lowest IMDb-rated film so far.





2. Hungama 2 has a rating of 2.1. While the original Hungama, which was released in 2003 and received a 7.6 IMDb rating, Hungama 2 failed to connect with the audience. Even a cast that includes comedic superstars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever could save the film.





3.Roohi IMDB-4.3. The confusing premise of this horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma garnered mixed reviews.





4- The Girl on the Train- The promos and teasers of the Netflix film surely got our hopes up, but this Parineeti Chopra starrer based on Paula Hawkin's novel of the same name left the station and no one tried to chase it.





5- OneLahore Confidential - 2.8 Of the two Richa Chadha films on this list, this supposed spy-thriller had no thrills to offer. Chadha should have made better choices this year.















