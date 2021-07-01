5 worst movies of 2020 that ranked lowest in IMDb

According to IMDb ranks, here are the worst 5 movies in Bollywood, it not only ranked low in IMDb it also ranked last in my watchlist. Let us know what do you think about it.





Coolie No 1

A remake version of Govinda's Coolie No 1 featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan didn't make any impact on the audience. The plot has pointless comedy-drama and has lame dialogues. It ranks at 1.3, and well if you want to watch, it's streaming on Amazon Prime.





Indoo Ki Jawaani

Indoo Ki Jawaani on Netflix is one of the worst movies I have ever seen. No motto in the plot, weak performance, disgusting songs. All in all, a poor movie that ranks 1.4.





Laxmii

One of the worst movies I have watched last year. This horror-comedy has a good message in it about transgenders but the horror part is too comedy and the comedy part is well, disgusting. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starring this film runs in Disney+ Hotstar and has rank 2.3.





Durgamati

Another horror film of last year that was released on Amazon Prime is one of Bhumi Pednekar's worst works, it ranks at 3.8 which is a lot in my perspective. According to me, it should have been 2.5. It's a remake of Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie.





Love Aaj Kal 2

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan runs in Netflix. Weak performance and poor plotting. It ranks in IMDb at 5 but for me, it doesn't past 3.5.





What do you think?