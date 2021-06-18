5 years of 'Udta Punjab': What Bollywood can learn from this film?

On 17 June 2016 Abhishek Chaubey's 'Udta Punjab' had released in the theatres. It was in the news much before the release for various reasons. Like ex-couple Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor coming together and the censorship controversy. The film, based on the drug abuse problem of Punjab, was a major critical and commercial success. Here are some points that Bollywood can learn from this film.

Content is the king: The script of 'Udta Punjab' was well-written and tight and it played almost like a thriller. Hardly any scene felt forceful or fake.

Regional stars work: The film marked the venture of Diljit Dosanjh in Bollywood. He gave a brilliant performance as an ASI in Punjab police and it felt like the role was written with Diljit in mind.

Realism is the way forward: The film had Abhishek Chaubey's style all over the place. Like all his other films, 'Udta Punjab' also was rooted in realism. Despite having big names, the makers decided to not dumb it down and keep it real and raw. This worked wonders for the film.

Social message done right: Most films with social issues turn out to be preachy. This film, on the other hand, falls in the 'show don't tell' category. The scenes of a drug addict and what they go through worked 100 times more than a scene with a speech on the side effects of drugs.