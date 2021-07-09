Which Television actor turned Bollywood actor is your favourite?

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan, late actor Irrfan Khan graced television screens before entering Bollywood? Yes, that's right. And, like them, a lot of other actors came from the small screen to charm us through the big screens. Want to the names? Here are 6 actors who came straight from tv serials. If you know any stars, then add them to the list.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput stepped into Bollywood from television serials. He debuted in Pavitra Rishta, and from there, he never had to look back. He garnered popularity, love, and respect which he reflected on the big screens.

Irrfan Khan

Legendary late actor Irrfan Khan who wooed us with his powerful acting skills in Bollywood and Hollywood movies; once acted in tv serials like Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, etc.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan before he could become the King Khan of Bollywood started his acting career in tv serials like Cirkus, Fauji.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, the heartthrob of many women, started his journey as a VJ (Video Jockey) and anchor in tv reality shows.

Gracy Singh

We all have remembered Gracy Singh in Lagaan or Munnabhai MBBS. But do you know she once graced the television serials? She acted in a serial named Amanat.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan started her acting journey with a serial Hum Paanch, a comedy-drama, and then took off the flight to become one of the great actresses in Bollywood.

