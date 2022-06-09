6 celebrities who have successfully overcome facial paralysis in the past

Facial paralysis is far more common than most people realise. Anyone, including celebrities, can be affected. Most recently, Justin Beiber has suffered from facial paralysis. He joins a long list of famous people who have been diagnosed with the disease.





Angelina Jolie

In 2016, the actress was diagnosed with Bell's palsy and opened up about her struggle with facial paralysis. She has since recovered completely thanks to acupuncture. Jolie has previously made headlines for her decision to undergo a double mastectomy with breast reconstruction and ovaries removal after testing positive for the breast cancer gene.





George Clooney

The actor was diagnosed with the disease when he was 14 years old. He joked that starting your freshman year of high school was "not a good time to have half your face paralysed." He was able to recover after 9 months.





Pierce Brosnan

In the 1980s, the former James Bond hero suffered from the disease, which affected the right side of his face. He was given prednisone, a steroid, and recovered after a few weeks. He had his film shot from the left side during that time to conceal the disease.





Sylvester Stallone

The actor, best known for his roles as "Rocky Balboa" and "John Rambo," was born with facial paralysis as a result of birth complications. Bell's crooked smile and difficulty speaking are the result of the residual effects of his palsy.





Katie Holmes's

The former Mrs. Tom Cruise and Dawson's Creek actress was also afflicted with facial paralysis. The classic facial smirk is thought to be caused by the residual effects of Bell's palsy.





Anupam Kher

Anupam suffered facial paralysis while filming Hum Aapke Hain Koun in 1994. Anupam appeared in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, alongside Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, as well as Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, and Bindu.