6 films that Hrithik Roshan rejected left me wondering how would have they turned out

I came across a media report saying Hrithik Roshan has rejected a few projects that landed on different actors later. And that made me thinking how it would have turned out if Hrithik had taken those films. What do you think?





Lagaan

Did you know Aamir Khan was the first choice for Lagaan, but it circled around Hrithik, Shah Rukh, and Abhishek Bachchan after he rejected it? But, finally, it went back to him.





Swades

Ashutosh Gowarikar offered Hrithik before SRK for Swades. But we all know who nailed the character. How it would have turned up if Hrithik said yes?





Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan wanted to cast Hrithik as Sid's character, but it went to Akshaye Khanna.





Baahubali

S S Rajamouli thought of Hrithik Roshan as Baahubali before it landed in Prabhas's bag.





Pink Panther 2

Hrithik could have debuted in Hollywood, along with his co-star Aishwarya Bachchan in the film Pink Panther 2 but, he rejected it as he didn't find his character to be strong.





Rang De Basanti

Hrithik was approached for Karan Singhania's character in Rang De Basanti, but at that time, he was too focused on Krrish.