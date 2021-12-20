6 Side Effects Of Using Sunscreen You Should Be Aware Of

We are often advised to wear sunscreen when going out in the sun. Sun protection is essential, especially to prevent skin cancers, sunburn, and premature aging. But, chemical sunscreens can have side effects and pose risks due to some medications used in them such as tetracyclines, sulfa drugs, phenothiazines, etc.





Side Effects of Sunscreen





1. Allergic Reactions:

Sunscreens include some chemicals that can cause skin irritation such as redness, swelling, irritation, and itching. Some people develop severe allergic reactions with rashes and intense itching. This allergic reaction can be the result of chemicals found in sunscreens like fragrances and preservatives.









2. Sunscreens Can Make Acne Worse:

If you have acne-prone skin, some chemicals in the sunscreen product can worsen your problem. To get rid of this side effect of sunscreen, you can choose non-comedogenic and non-oily sunscreens. It is suggested to use a sunscreen best suited for your skin type. Avoid using body sunscreens on the face, as these are too heavy.





3. Eye Irritation:

Getting sunscreen into the eye can cause pain and irritation. This can also lead to burning and temporary sensitivity to light. Some claim that chemical sunscreens can also cause blindness. If the sunscreen gets into the eyes, rinse them thoroughly with cool water or see your doctor.





4. Increases The Risk Of Breast Cancer:

Sunscreen includes ingredients that can have estrogenic effects on breast cancer cells. Some sunscreens can have effects on blood estrogens levels. Avoid using chemical sunscreens on your children, as their skin tends to absorb the chemicals instantly.



















