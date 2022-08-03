6 Upcoming Bollywood Patriotic Films
Today marks India's 75th Independence Day . The spine-chilling patriotic films that B-Town would be releasing will make us support India! India!
- Pippa : Starring Ishaan Khattar, The movie depicts the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The action film will depict the valiant tank battle of Garibpur, which ultimately resulted in Bangladesh's freedom. It draws inspiration from Brigadier Mehta's own book, "The Burning Chaffees."
- Sam Bahadur : Starring vicky Kaushal, Based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first commander to receive the rank of Field Marshal and the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
- Gorkha : Starring Akshay Kumar, The movie is based on the life of renowned war hero Major General Ian Cardozo, the first Indian Army officer to become crippled in combat and to command both a battalion and a division.
- Yodha : Starring Siddharth Malhotra, based on an aeroplane hijacking in which a soldier aids a passenger while battling a terrorist. But it was extremely difficult to live because of the damage to the flying engine.
- Captain India : Starring Kartik aryan, Inspired by true events, the film chronicles the story of a rescue mission in a war-torn country.
- Mission Manju : Starring Siddharth Malhotra, The espionage thriller, which is based on actual events, centres on a lethal clandestine operation carried out by the Indian intelligence agency behind enemy lines (Pakistan).