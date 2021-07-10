6 years of Baahubali: The Beginning: 6 scenes that blew my mind

SS Rajamouli's directorial period drama, produced by Dharma productions with such an ensemble cast, Baahubali is a visual treat. With all the grandeur, extravaganza sets, huge casting, great dialogues, this movie is enjoyed in the same way, even after 6 years. Here are 6 scenes that took my breath away.

The introductory scene of Baahubali aka Shiva: When he scooped up Shiv's idol and put it under the water, he proved his strength and wittiness. The spectacular of the scene cannot be described in words.

The sequence between Baahubali and Avantika: There was a love-hate relationship between Baahubali (Prabhas) and Avantika (Tamannah). But soon enough, they blossomed into a romantic bond. The song is really beautiful.

The Statue rescuing scene: He reached Mahishmati, but he still doesn't know who he is. He sees the labourers losing control of the Bhallaldeva's statue while hoisting, and he comes as their saviour. That scene holds huge power.

Killing Bhadra: Slashing Bhalladeva's (Rana Daggubati) son Bhadra's head is an iconic scene.

The Entrance of Shivagami Devi: The aura Ramya Krishnan held as Shivagami in the film is beyond description. The way she slit Marthanda's throat with one hand and on the other she caressed her baby deserve mention.

The climax scene: Every Baahubali movie has a great climax scene. This one has the most iconic one where Mahishmati fights against Kalakeyas, and that leads to the legendary scene where Kattappa kills Baahubali and we end up questioning, "Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara?"

6 years and all the memories are still fresh. The film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and others. If you want to rewatch the movie, it streams on Netflix. Go and give it another watch. Which is your favourite scene?