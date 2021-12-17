6 years for Dilwale: Do you know Kajol saved SRK's life in the Gerua song!

One of the most underrated films of Bollywood was filmed so that they could make a new-modern version of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge again on-screen. Rohit Shetty can never fail her with his dark comedy and fighting sequence. The movie is about love between SRK and Kajol and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Now as the film turns 6 I will be delighted to take you back to the very beautiful song Gerua sung by Arjit Singh. In the making of the song, we see SRK and Kajol dancing with love but in that song, our dearest Kajol saved King Khan SRK's life.

When Kajol and SRK were shooting behind the waterfall in a cave that's when the incident took place. When they were rehearsing for their romantic song that's when she said that SRK would have fallen very badly from the cliff and it would have been very dangerous for him if she wouldn't have caught SRK's arm in the very instant of the second and save him from massive fall! In the video Shah Rukh Khan also said, " I owe you my life, Meri ye zindagi ab tumhare naam ho chuki hai."

We are so grateful to Kajol for keeping our Badshah of Bollywood safe and saving him from falling down! This shows that how great friends they are and how much they care for each other!



