6 younger versions of the characters that were perfectly cast

When we watch a movie or a series, directors tend to delve into the characters' past and show us their younger versions. Some matches and some don't. Here I am mentioning 6 younger versions of the characters that looked perfectly similar. Let us know what do you think.





The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Mckenna Grace played Sabrina as a kid and Kiernan Shipka as the older one.





Thor

Ted Allpress played as a kid Loki and Tom Hiddleston as the adult.





Haunting of Hill House

This one series had the best cast ever, be it the kids or the adults. Lulu Wilson played as a kid Shirley and Elizabeth Reaser as an adult.





Haunting of Hill House

Violet McGraw as the kid Nell and Victoria Pedretti, acted in the adult's character.





Black Widow

We have seen Scarlett Johansson play Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow, but in this film, we get to see the younger version as well. Ever Anderson played the young version.





Guardians of the Galaxy

Ariana Greenblatt plays the young Gamora's character and Zoe Saldana as the adult one.





What are your thoughts?