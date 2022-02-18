The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

This took place on Sunday, February 20th and honoured several artists for their contribution to Indian Cinema.

Do you know the history behind the prestigious award ?

What is Dadasaheb Phalke award?

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Who is called the father of Indian cinema?

Dadasaheb Phalke, byname of Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, (born April 30, 1870, Trimbak, British India [now in Maharashtra, India]—died February 16, 1944, Nashik, Maharashtra), motion picture director who is considered the father of the Indian cinema.

When and why the award was introduced?

Instituted in 1969 when presented to Devika Rani, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was introduced by the Government of India to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema who directed India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Why is Dada Saheb Phalke Award given?

The recipients are honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke award is selected by a committee consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry.