Is 7 Khoon Maaf the Most Underated Priyanka Chopra Movie?

Are you amongst the people who think 7 Khoon Maaf is one of the most Underated movies by Priyanka Chopra? The film tells the story of a women, Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, an Anglo-Indian woman who causes six deaths in an unending quest for love. Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry, and in this movie she is clearly Vishal Bhardwaj’s right choice giving out a remarkable performance. It actually takes a lot of hard work and preparation to play a wicked dark role like this. It is intense and actors need to look very convincing, well! Priyanka Chopra did not fail us! The film might have not done well at the box office and lacked certain aspects but if we are talking performances, it is definitely one of the most Underated projects by Priyanka Chopra that people need to appreciate! Which Priyanka Chopra movie is underated according to you?