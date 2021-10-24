Has your scalp been itching constantly? Do you come across flaking skin and pus-filled boils whenever you feel your scalp? You probably have a fungal scalp infection.

When the dead skin cells combine with oil and pollutants, they create the perfect breeding ground for fungus. Such fungal infections are most often caused due to poor scalp hygiene, i.e., not washing your hair regularly. Using styling products and other harsh chemicals on your hair can worsen such infections.









8 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of A Fungal Scalp Infection





1. Apple Cider Vinegar





Apple cider vinegar has antifungal properties. These properties may help in getting rid of the fungi causing the infection.





2. Lemon





Lemons are citrus fruits with antimicrobial activities that may help treat a fungal scalp infection.





3. Baking Soda





Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate as it is popularly known, exhibits antifungal activity. Hence, it may help in treating scalp fungus.





4. Neem Oil





Neem oil exhibits antifungal activity due to the presence of niminol. This can help in dealing with a fungal scalp infection.





5. Castor Oil





Castor oil contains ricinoleate, which imparts powerful antifungal properties to it and can help you get rid of the fungi causing the infection.





6. Tea Tree Essential Oil





Tea tree oil exhibits antifungal actions and has membrane-altering effects on fungi.





7. Garlic





Garlic possesses significant inhibitory effects against fungi, which may be effective in treating a fungal scalp infection. These properties may help in getting rid of the fungi causing the infection.





8. Coconut Oil





Coconut oil exhibits excellent antifungal activities and is also one of the best oils for healthy hair growth. These properties may help in getting rid of the fungi causing the infection.



