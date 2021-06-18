8 years of YJHD! Was Bunny or Avi in the wrong when it came to their fallout?

Anyone who's watched Bollywood for a while has probably seen and loved Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. With a cast consisting of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, of course it was going to be memorable.

Keeping up with the magic that YJHD's predecessors like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had brought, the movie was an ode to friendships. It dealt with the highs and lows that friends go through and whether it'll stand the test of time. Which is exactly why even eight years later, YJHD still holds the same charm it did before.

Let's look at the biggest feud in the movie: the tension between Ranbir and Aditya's characters, Bunny and Avi. Bunny had promised the latter than they'd establish a business together, and stick around with each other. However, Bunny also had dreams of his own. He wanted to go abroad and live his life, and he stopped keeping in touch with his friends. Avi, meanwhile, has issue of his own which causes him to constantly gamble away and incur losses. He blames Bunny for never attempting to contact him after achieving his dreams.

Who did you think was wrong in the movie, Avi or Bunny?