83 is all set to release on OTT platform - Read more to find out the details

Many people enjoyed watching 83 but then when you take a look at the box-office numbers, it didn't do as well as one would have thought. There were few people who were quite hesitant to watch the movie because of the mixed reviews and box office numbers. A large number of people have been waiting for the OTT release of 83 and now finally, they can watch the movie in their own comfort space. Now a days, people prefer to watch any movie on OTT platforms. The producers of the movie have been in talks with many international dealers regarding the release of the film on OTT. It is said that this is the reason, the movie is delayed and by March, a date and the name of the platform should be announced.