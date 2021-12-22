83 difficulties with screen sharing are still present; In Week 1, Reliance wants 70% of the income from single screens; Spider-Man and Pushpa's bargaining power is weakened by their Monday business.

Here's a rundown for those who aren't familiar with the situation. The film's distributor, Reliance Entertainment, has urged exhibitors to show just their film in theatres for the next two weeks, or until January 6, 2022. If exhibitors agree to this demand, they will be forced to stop showing last week's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, which are both doing exceptionally well. They will also be unable to play Jersey, which will be released on December 31. PEN Marudhar is distributing the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, as well as the much-anticipated RRR, which will be released on January 7. There's a risk that if Jersey isn't screened, the exhibitor will miss out on RRR as well.As a result, an exhibitor who will risk playing ’83 will have to sacrifice Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 from week 2 and Jersey and RRR from day 1.