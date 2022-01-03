83: If More Covid Restrictions Are Imposed, Director Kabir Khan Confirms Taking The OTT Route

With the rapid increase in COVID 19 instances, most pan-India film producers are considering delaying their releases, particularly those slated for the first or second week of January. Several big-budget projects, like RRR and Jersey, have already canceled after films like 83 saw their box office figures drop. In a recent interview, 83 director Kabir Khan discussed the possibility of adopting the OTT route if the current trend continues.

The sports-drama film premiered in theatres on December 24, 2021, and grossed a lot of money in its first few days. It is based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 world cup victory, which is considered one of the most famous events in Indian cricket history and stars actor Ranveer Singh in the starring role.



