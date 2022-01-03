83 to release on OTT platform?

Do you think Kabir Khan's film 83 is being released on one of the OTT platforms? Since the film has released the movie did not receive that much love as it did to movies like Atrangi Re or Pushpa or Spider-Man: No way home! It's been more than two weeks and the profit of the film has just been 100 crores on the box office. Since the rise of Covid cases in Delhi and Maharashtra, the government of Delhi has closed down all the malls and also the theatres. But in Mumbai the cinema halls are open but very less seats are available due to social distancing.

Therefore the makers are now thinking of putting up the movie on an OTT platform, we are not sure which one yet, but I am guessing it could be Netflix or Disney+Hotstar! In the last week, the film collected 79.46 crores at the box office.

How excited are you to rewatch the movie at home with your family or watch it for the first time if you haven't seen it in theatres yet?