'83' will continue to draw audiences back in theatres like Sooryavanshi. Do you agree?

The trailer of the much-awaited Kabir Khan directorial venture '83' has dropped. It has several goosebumps-inducing moments from the 1983 cricket world cup. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev among others, the trailer hits the right chords and creates a sense of nostalgia as well as of patriotism.

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi', which hit the theatres last month has achieved massive box-office success. I have a feeling, '83' will take that magic forward and will bring the audiences to the theatre. Since both of these films were stuck for more than a year due to the covid-19 pandemic. Are you excited for '83'?