9 years of Barfi: Priyanka was almost removed from this movie!

It's been 9 years of Barfi and this is one of the best films of Priyanka, Ranbir, and Ileana D’Cruz. 2/3 of the cast of this film have a humongous career now and this film plays a huge role in it. Anurag Basu wasn’t sure she’d be able to do justice to Jhilmil. In an interview with Film Companion a few years ago, Priyanka said that when Anurag met her at her house and saw her come back from an event, he said, “I think I made a mistake. I think I should cast a real autistic girl only. This is a stupid idea. How can I expect Priyanka Chopra to do this, look at you." Good thing Anurag didn't remove Priyanka and gave her a chance to prove herself!!