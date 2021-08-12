In the 90s, Govinda was the most consistently successful actor. Why did his career take a turn for the worse?

When you think about Govinda, you probably think of his Coolie/Hero/Aunty/Beti/Jodi/Anadi/XYZ no 1 movies, or the ones he made with David Dhawan. All of them are comedies. Unless you are a huge Govinda fan, it is difficult to recall any non-comedy films in which he appeared.

I used to be a huge Govinda fan. As I recall films like Naseeb, Achanak, Shikari, Hathkadi, and Maharaja (which was unintentionally a comedy movie). Only a few of these were pleasant. In Shikari, he played a villain. None of these, however, were struck. He was exclusively successful with comedies, which became monotonous after a time. Govinda was almost always portraying that street smart guy who manages to mislead everyone and appears to be present in numerous places at the same time.

Also, his success had gotten to him. Onset, he was constantly late. I'm talking about really late. And conceited. People were enraged by him. But he just put up because he was hitting. As a result, when the public lost interest in his kind of comedy and other actors began to generate hits, the producers moved on. They didn't have to put up with his shenanigans any longer.

It's one thing to put up with a hit actor's antics...and quite another to put up with a fading actor's attitude issues. In addition, with the 2000s and maybe, Hrithik Mania, even the governing superstars the Khans and Ajay Devgan began to change their appearance. For Dard-e-Disco, even SRK had to do it. It was done for Ghajini by Aamir.

Well, Salman always had the so-called physique, so he didn't need to flex.

Govinda developed his belly while others grew their biceps. And he shaved his head. Also, I didn't get a transplant (like Salman). Or maybe you had a botched transplant. When he returned, the comedic field had been taken by the Priyadarshan brand, and Akshay had built a name for himself. In the end, Govinda had to play the second fiddle in Bhaagam Bhaag to him. It was heartbreaking to see him in such a situation. Because for me Govinda had a much better timing of comedy than Akshay. But he did not keep up.

No one came to his aid. With the exception of Salman and the entire Partner thing. Salman received a lot of praise from Govinda. But then something occurred, and Govinda began giving interviews on television, accusing Salman of being envious of him.

He also criticises David Dhawan for no longer offering him a role in a film. I believe. His relationship with Rani Mukherjee didn't help matters either.