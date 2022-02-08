Is Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu going to be hit like Pushpa?

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is staring my favorite actor Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand. The movie is directed by Tirumala Kishore. People are looking forward to watch this film because it's a family film and it has been a long time since a good family film has been released. The teaser for the same is going to be dropped on 10th Feb, 2022.

Fans are really excited to watch this film. There is a lot of buzz going on for the movie. Many people are wondering if Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu will be the next Pushpa.

What do you think about this?




