Is Aamir Khan a better actor than Shah Rukh Khan?

The most important characteristics of a brilliant actor are VERSATILITY, DEDICATION and INTENSITY. SRK only exhibits the last one as far as his acting is concerned. Despite being a successful actor, his choice of movies, director, and quality of acting is lowbrow in these recent years. All he portrays is a romantic man in almost all his movies e.g., K3G, KANK, Om Shanti Om, Veer Zara, Happy New Year, Ra One etc. No role portrayed to be proud of. That's not an actor, a STAR maybe, as the Indian mob fancies. He knows the taste of Indian people and keeps on repeating stuff and earning a lot of money. He is not a professional only a businessman.

The next person we are talking about is the most talented, versatile, dedicated, intense, courageous actor of our times. His versatility surpasses every successful actor in Indian Cinema. Even Amitabh Bachchan rated Aamir khan a better actor than him. Sarfarosh, Andaz Apna Apna, 3 Idiots, PK, Dhobi Ghat, Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, Mangal Pandey, Rang De Basanti etc are proof of his excellent VERSATILITY and quality movie choices. Delivering quality movies so that Bollywood has a stand somewhere in world cinema.