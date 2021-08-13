Aamir Khan detests OTT platforms?

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, states across India have been under full restrictions and cinema halls have remained closed for months. It affected the entertainment industry hugely. Movies started releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more. A few actors and filmmakers accepted the reality wholeheartedly, while some opposed this idea because of the box office issue.

Aamir Khan recently shared his thoughts regarding the matter and he said, “Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person, I am very concerned. I hope in the near future things will improve. It is not easy to talk about reopening cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it. As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better.”

With Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, the theatre release will kick start once again. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha has been pushing its release date since last year and now it has been slated to release at Christmas. What are your thoughts about it?