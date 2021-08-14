Aamir Khan has proved that hyperactive PR and social media don't guarantee a successful career. Agree? #AazaadiLikhneKi

Aamir Khan is one of those rare Bollywood actors who have generally tried to stay away from controversies and lets his work speak for itself. In a day and age of social media and hyperactive PR teams, Aamir seems like an odd one out. Since many and most celebs rely on these two to be in the news.





Aamir, just a few months ago left social media stating that he was never active. The success of people like Aamir and to an extend Ranbir Kapoor and Rani Mukherji proves that you don't need to be on social media. You just have to be great at your work and let your work shine.





I guess the current generation of actors can learn a thing or two from him and stop their attempts, which sometimes feel desperate, to be in the news. Social media is not everything and many people who love his films, might not even be on Twitter or Instagram. Just because an actor enjoys millions of followers on SM doesn't mean they'll be able to enjoy stardom like Aamir.





What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you agree with me?