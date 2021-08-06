Before Aamir Khan, it was Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who were experimental with scripts

Aamir Khan's name comes to mind every time whenever there's a question on which of the top Khans have done well with age. With movies like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal, it's no wonder that Aamir knows what works. At the same time, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been called out and compared to Aamir. Why are they still playing roles they did in the 90s and 2000s instead of making changes?





But Salman and SRK have experimented. They've done it prior to Aamir with some roles, in fact. Radhe might have been terribly cliche and projected Salman in a larger than life role, but he's also starred in movies like Phir Milenge. Here, the movie addressed the societal discrimination that AIDS patients receive. In Khamoshi – The Musical, his role was layered.





SRK played negative roles early on in his career. Whether it was Baazigar or Darr, he shone onscreen. His experimental works include Swades, Chak De India, and My Name Is Khan.





Have they faced too much flak when they've tried refreshing scripts? Is the audience to blame because they criticised Salman's bad films, but his good movies are also underrated?