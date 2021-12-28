From Aamir Khan to Kangana Ranaut, these celebs have interfered with a film

Actors inputs are a great thing but it becomes an issue when they cross the line. Here is a list of times when actors interfered in a film.





Aamir Khan - Aamir has always been someone who gets involved in a film quite a lot. During Taare Zameen Par, his interference with director Amol Gupte came to a point that Aamir took over the director's position.





Akshay Kumar - There have been reports that Akshay has reached the editing table many times and axed a character that he thought was taking the limelight.





Salman Khan - Salman keeps telling the directors who work with him to change the script, add a song or a comic scene, or cast a certain actor for his films.





Kangana Ranaut - Kangana's creative differences with the director of Manikarnika led to his exit. She then took over the direction.