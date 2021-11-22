Is Aamir Khan ready to tie the knot for the third time?

Aamir Khan shocked the industry earlier this year when he announced that he and his wife Kiran Rao were divorcing. Kiran is Aamir's second wife and also a filmmaker. In December 2005, the couple married. The two appeared to be inseparable and had engaged in PDA on numerous occasions, thus the news of their breakup came as a complete shock. Kiran is close to Ira and Junaid, Aamir's children from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, and the two have a son named Azad.





While many have moved on from the news, and fans are looking forward to Aamir's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, there is new chatter on social media regarding his third marriage. Netizens are debating not just Aamir Khan's third marriage, but also when the news would be made and with whom he will exchange his 'I Dos' this time.





Aamir would reveal his intention to marry right after Laal Singh Chaddha, according to social media speculation. This is to prevent drawing attention away from the picture and to ensure that any controversy or criticism does not detract from the film's box office success. Not only that but it's also been suggested that Aamir would marry one of his prior film co-stars. Recently, an article named the co-star went viral, adding fuel to the fire of these rumours.





The name of Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh began trending on social media a day after the Perfectionist Khan and Kiran announced their split. Fans speculated that it was because of her that Aamir decided to end his marriage to Kiran. The rumours, on the other hand, died a natural death. Fatima and Aamir are quite close to the uninitiated. She considers Aamir to be her mentor when he admires her as a professional. In Dangal and later in Thugs Of Hindustan, the two collaborated.





It is very typical for fans to romantically associate two persons working together; however, based on what we have seen of Aamir Khan, he will do the same when he does want to get married again and tell who the woman is, personally, just as he did when he announced his divorce from Kiran Rao. Until then, we encourage netizens who are interested in seeing single people marry to watch the various shaadis that are coming up in Bollywood.