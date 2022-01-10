Aamir Khan to show Laal Singh Chaddha to Tom Hanks?

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is arguably the most anticipated film of 2022. While fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the film, the new enhancement may energise them even more. According to reports, after seeing the film's main cut, the producers were so taken by Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya's on-screen rapport and performances that they decided to include more sequences of the actors in the film.





Aamir Khan is preparing a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. There's a rumour that Aamir would host a screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film closer to its release. It's because he wants Tom Hanks to see Laal Singh Chaddha and tell him what he thinks about it.





His much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which also stars South star Naga Chaitanya in an important role, has become the centre of attention. The film was originally scheduled to appear in theatres around Christmastime in 2020. Regardless, the influx of COVID-19 cases around the country resulted in various postponements.





Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao created Laal Singh Chaddha. Advait Chandan oversaw the project, which featured Pritam's music and Amitabh Bhattacharya's words. The picture is based on Tom Hanks' 1994 hit Forrest Gump, which is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.





Laal Singh Chaddha was filmed in over 100 locations around India.