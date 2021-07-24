From Aamir Khan to Vidya Balan, celebs who gained weight for a role

Getting into the skin of a character is part of an actor's job. Some do it well, while some excel in them. Some actors switch on their chameleon mode to get into a character as per the script's requirement, which includes sometimes physical transformation. Here are some actors who gained weight for a role.





Kriti Sanon - Kriti Sanon will be seen in her first solo lead film 'Mimi' where she plays a surrogate mother. For the role, she had to put on 15 kilograms in just two months.





Aamir Khan - To portray the iconic role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Aamir gained around 27 kgs of weight. He then reduced to 70 kilos to play the younger role of Mahavir.





Hrithik Roshan - Hrithik surprised everyone with his de-glam look in 'Super 30'. He also put on a lot of weight to become mathematician Anand Kumar.





Vidya Balan - Vidya had put on 12 kilos to get into the skin of Silk Smitha in 'The Dirty Picture.' The rest as they say is history as the film was successful and made her a superstar.







