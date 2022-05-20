Aamir Khan Vs Tom Hanks: A lookback at their legendary careers

Aamir Khan aka perfectionist is a producer, film director and an Indian actor. He has been a part of Bollywood for more than 30 years now and has given us some outstanding films such as Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Lagaan and the list goes on. On the other hand Thomas Jeffrey Hanks is one of the most famous American actor and filmmaker popularly known for his comedic- dramatic roles. He started his career in 1979 and since then he is unstoppable, presenting us with some great movie such as Splash, Party, You've got mail etc. But they have one thing in a common and that is a similar story both worked on. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of a highly recognized Hollywood film "Forrest Gump". The remakes trailer was out on Sunday. Since its release on Sunday, Laal Singh Chadda has been received mixed reactions from the masses. While on one hand, fans are excited to witness Aamir Khan sharing screen space with Bebo once again, some are not pleased with the adaption of their favourite childhood movie! Which side of the crowd are you? Let us know in the comments section.