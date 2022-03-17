Aamir Khan to watch The Kashmir Files; out of curiosity or out of peer pressure?

The Kashmir Files that has been super hit and has been making headlines one after another had raised a lot of questions and political views. Many Bollywood stars have raised their voice for this movie and have come in support of the same. Aamir Khan revealed that he hasn't gotten a chance to watch the movie yet and will watch it as soon as he can. This raises question if he said that out of peer pressure or just curiosity like any other Indian. When the video was leaked from the press conference, many people were happy with the way Aamir Khan handled the media and their question.

