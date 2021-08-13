AazaadiLikhneKi Do you think Bollywood stars are becoming campaigners for Indian political parties?

India is the world's largest democracy, and the citizens are never silent when it comes to politics, sports, or entertainment.

Many Bollywood superstars, in particular, have taken political sides, either secretly or publicly. Is this good for our thriving democracy, or are we on the verge of becoming a totalitarian state?

Why don't we just look at the past years? Can you see any similarities or a pattern between ‘The Accidental Prime Minister,' ‘Thackeray,' ‘URI: The Surgical Strike,' and ‘PM Narendra Modi?' The films listed above glorify or praise the efforts of the ruling party.

Making films about these topics is OK, but filmmakers cannot become cheerleaders for the present admin or their stooges. The timing of these films is particularly dubious, as they are being released around election time, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what the real motive was.