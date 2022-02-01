Aazadilikhneki Bollywood actors who have often essayed the role of cricketers in the films and nailed it!!

Cricket is one of the most loved sports in the country. The bond of the cricket and Hindi film industry has only gotten stronger with time. late actor Sushant Singh Rajput impressed everyone with his phenomenal performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the sports drama 83, It was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2021. Shahid Kapoor also played the role of a cricketer in the upcoming film Jersey, and obviously Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

Which is your favorite cricket movie and the actor who nailed the role as a cricketer? Also thoughts on Cricket and our Entertainment industry?