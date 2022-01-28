AazadiLikhneKi Do you think covid has decreased the urge to watch movies in the theater?

I personally do not have the same urge to watch movies on theater, like I used to have pre-covid times. The excitement and feel to watch a movie on theater is completely different compared to OTT. Though in few states the government has allowed 50-100% capacity, I personally still don't find it safe to go and watch a movie. I believe there are certain movies that looks the best on the big screen as people call it. While I was watching Shershaah I really felt, If I would have watched this movie in the theater the feel and excitement would have been different. What are your thoughts on this? Do you also feel the same or are you happy with the way it's going on?