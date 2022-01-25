AazadiLikhneKi- Don't you think old age Bollywood were more creative than today's!

Bollywood in the 90s had bright side as well as darker side. Our hindi film industry was drinking lots of different types of trial in front of media. All the actors and actress were comfortable to try different things in films, songs or photoshoots. Well actors used to do some very bold shoot for promoting their films and in those days internet was not available in every house so the only means to do film promotions were doing photoshoots and giving those pictures to magazines, newspapers or making big posters or flyers out of it!

Don't you think people in the 90s were more innovative and open-minded than today's? Our old Bollywood actors and actress also did better acting and never over acted in front of media, they were always true to their natural unlike this generating Bollywood. The movies were superhit and the crazy for the stars was something else. The old Bollywood was a total package. Actors did make mistakes and also were unable to hide it from media but even after that they were loved by their fans immensely, which we don't get to see now.

In this photoshoot, also we get to see the bold and playful side of 80s & 90s and looks like this was a try and error photoshoot of Karishma Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Even in the left side we get to see Akshay Kumar trying to look funny by dancing in a towel!

What are your thoughts?