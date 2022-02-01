Aazadilikhneki Karan Johar will begin shooting for season 7 of Koffee with Karan; Excited?

Koffee with Karan is back with its new season; Shooting to start from 15th Feb. Karan Johar makes money by tricking his guests into saying nasty things about others in the film industry. Talking about the personal lives of bollywood actors. How do they feel about their co-stars and what are the latest gossips on Bollywood and round the globe.After coming to koffee with Karan actors have to go through a lot of trolling. What are your thoughts about this show?