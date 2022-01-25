AazadiLikhneKi Media should maintain their distance when an actor is not ready to share their personal life!!

Since ages media has been very harsh with actors and its not only disturbing but very scary for actors as they have to always be careful whenever they go out with friends, family or even alone. There have been many incidents where the actors have feared the media and have hid their personal life from the public. In the recent days, actors are trying very hard to keep their life and their children away from the lenses of the reporters camera. Let me share some old and new incidents with you:

The most recent unacknowledged way of media was clicking pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika. We all know that both Anushka-Virat had very kindly requested media to not take pictures as it would cause damage to their kids childhood as they wanted Vamika to have a normal childhood away from press and reporter. However, the media did not respect their privacy and when Anushka and Vamika were in the stadium cheering for Virat from the cricket stand when he was on the ground playing, the reporters took face pictures of Vamika and posted them online. It was a very bad thing for a reporter to go against their privacy and post pictures online. An old incident is said by the actor herself in an interview. Can you guess who the actor is? Okay I will share you the time: Raveena Tandon. We all know how famous Raveena Tandon was back in the 80s & 90s. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan she said that she was scared of how the media will treat this piece of news. She thought she could be accused of having kids outside of wedlock, and hence, she chose to keep mum. At the age of 21, Raveena Tandon decided of adopting two cute little girls as a single non-married mother, which was a huge thing in those days. She said that in those days there were many hardcore media writers who wrote nasty stuff and nasty headlines. In those days the age of yellow journalism and tabloidism was in tact and it was very difficult for actors to stay away from it. This was the reason why she kept both her girls away from it till they were not passed out from 10th std.





After reading this don't you guys think that media is a filthy animal and is needed to live in those borders which would respect other person life. I am not saying that media has only done bad things but going to such extent where a person is scared to live freely is a very bad behaviour! I think it should be stopped!!!!