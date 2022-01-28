AazadiLikhneKi SRK and Amitabh are god's special people - Comments Jaya Bachchan

While scrolling on Instagram a while back, I came across an old video of Jaya Bachchan talking about SRK and Amitabh Bachchan on Koffee With Karan Season 1 - Special Episode, show. She said "I think these two gentlemen sitting here are god's special people and I think they must respect that, understand that and their families must realize that doesn't happen to everyone."

I completely agree with her on this. SRK and Amitabh Bachchan are such fine actors that no one in the near future or perhaps never replace them.

What are your thoughts on this?