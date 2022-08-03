Abdu Rozik bags role in Salman Khan's next film?

The upcoming Salman Khan film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news for a variety of reasons. Abdu Rozik, the tiniest singer in the world, plays a key role in the movie, which is currently the buzz of the town. Abdu himself announced the news on his Instagram page.





Abdu Rozik took to Instagram to share the good news. In the video clip that is now going viral, Abdu Rozik can be seen spraying perfume on himself and saying, "Now, I am ready for Bhaijaan".





Abdu Rozik acknowledged the news and expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for making him happy. He will be seen with Salman Khan in the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (commonly known as Bhaijaan). He grinned and responded, "Gangster," when questioned about the part he will be portraying in the movie.





Abdu added that he was thrilled to be making his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan. He never in his wildest thoughts thought he would work on a film with such a big actor. He promised to put in a lot of effort to demonstrate that the trust placed in him is well-founded.





Speaking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, apart from Salman Khan, the film also has Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam in important roles. It is directed by Farhad Samji.