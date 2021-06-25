Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims That His Music Made Akshay Kumar A Star

Talking about how music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star, Abhijeet went on to say that Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’ before. He became a star after he gave his voice to Akshay in 'Waada Raha Sanam' song from his 1992 thriller Khiladi.

"My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn’t a star. He was earlier known as ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’ like how Mithun was known as ‘Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan’. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star whether it’s Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, or Rajesh Khanna. Akshay became a star after Khiladi, and all his movies were titled as Khiladi later. My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren’t stars before but my songs turned them into stars,” Abhijeet said. Do you think he makes a valid point?