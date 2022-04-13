Abhisehk shared a 'special advice' given to him by ShahRukh Khan

There is no doubt about the bond shared between the Bachchan family and SRK's family. Recently, Abhishek's latest movie Dasvi was released on Netflix. In a promotion interview Abhishek had revealed one of the most special advice's shared by ShahRukh to Abhishek just before his debut in Bollywood. The advice given by ShahRukh to Abhishek was "There are two kinds of actors. Both run. However, there's one who runs because a mad dog is chasing him, and the other runs because he loves running".

Amitabh Bachchan and ShahRukh's younger son, AbRam share a very special bond with each other. AbRam used to consider Amitabh as his own grandfather when he was very small.