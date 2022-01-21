According to BamBam and Yugyeom, these are the most and least active members of the '97 Liners Group Chat

The famous '97-liners are a squad of male K-Pop idols who were all born in 1997 and are friends. That includes BTS Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, Seventeen's Mingyu and BamBam & Yugyeom.





While doing a radio interview, Yugyeom and BamBam were asked about the least and most active members in group chat. They revealed that Mingyu is most active while Jaehyun is the least active. But Jaehyun doesn't leave them on read, it's just that he can't keep up because of busy schedule. Despite this, Jaehyun is close with them as he, Jungkook, Eunwoo, Mingyu together gifted an expensive bracelet to Yugyeom.





Meanwhile, Jungkook isn't the most active, but fans joked that he might be more active in BTS's group. Fans can't wait to see more interactions. A collaboration would be great, but their visuals together might be too much to handle.