According To You Does Kartik Aaryan Belong To The Ranbir-Shahid League Of Acting?

Kartik Aaryan has lately been entangled in a couple of controversies when he dropped out of Freddy when it was supposed to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s much-anticipated production Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor, but now he is roped back as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy. Well, all of that is now the thing of the past.





A recent jaw dropping news states that Vashu Bhagnani has offered a massive 3 film deal to Kartik Aaryan which has definitely opened more doors for him. This offer has been made to him because the filmmaker’s believe that he belongs to Ranbir-Shahid league of acting. Do you think Kartik Aryan rightly deserves this place in Bollywood which has been moulded by the filmmakers? According to you does Kartik Aaryan really deserve to be compared with esteemed actors like Ranbir and Shahid Kapoor?